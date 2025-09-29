Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Police looking for suspect following deadly shooting in South Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are investigating after someone was killed in a shooting at a shopping center near 58th and Peoria in South Tulsa.

The shooting happened around 9 p.m. on September 28.

According to a witness, one person was taken from the scene by ambulance. 2 News later learned from police that the person had died.

Police said they are looking for leads and suspects with the assistance of a helicopter.

2 News has a crew on scene gathering details. We will bring you updates on-air and online as we get them.

