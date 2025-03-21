Police investigate shooting at north Tulsa QuikTrip

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department is investigating after a man was shot inside a QuikTrip near 46th Street North and Lewis.

Officers said the shooting happened between two people while one was using the ATM and the other was waiting. The person waiting was openly carrying a pistol, TPD said.

A verbal fight led to a physical one and both were fighting over the pistol.

The pistol fired at least twice, TPD said, striking the person who was originally using the ATM.

The person with the gun stayed on scene, talked with officers, and handed over the pistol.

The man shot in the stomach was taken to the hospital and is undergoing surgery for his wounds.

This is a developing story.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

