Police investigate early morning home invasion in Tulsa neighborhood

TULSA, Okla. — An east Tulsa family was awakened early Friday morning to a shocking scene when a teenager knocked frantically on their door, crying out for help after being attacked.

However, authorities later revealed that the 14-year-old, who was seeking assistance, was the suspect in a nearby home invasion.

Adrian Walker and her family were startled from sleep by the loud banging on their door.

"We’re in bed, trying to go to sleep. Next thing we know, we hear a whole bunch of banging on our door," Walker said.

When her husband answered, they found the young man visibly distressed, claiming he had been stabbed. Walker quickly called 911 to report the situation.

Simultaneously, the Tulsa Police Department received reports of a home invasion just four houses away.

"Someone had broken into his back door through a propane canister, causing the back glass door to shatter," said Captain Richard Meulenberg, TPD Public Information Officer.

Tulsa police said, "the homeowner and suspect got into a fight; the suspect was holding a knife. During the altercation, the homeowner sustained multiple stab wounds, while the teenage suspect also suffered injuries. After fleeing the scene, the teenager made his way to the Walker residence."

Police later connected the dots, discovering that the young man at the Walker home was the suspect they were searching for.

"When officers arrived and put the pieces together, they were able to discern that this 14-year-old was actually the suspect in the other case," Meulenberg said.

Both the homeowner and the suspect were transported to a local hospital and are expected to make a full recovery. TPD said the teenager is currently in custody, awaiting the district attorney's decision on potential charges.

Following the incident, Walker expressed her frustration about the situation.

"I was irritated because we also found out he tried to go to a couple of other homes before coming to ours,” Walker said.

Despite the chaos, Walker remains grateful that her family is safe.

"We have God on our side. So, I feel safe. I always feel protected," she said. "But I don’t like that he just has to be exposed to stuff unnecessarily. Keep that innocence as long as possible."

