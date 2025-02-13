PIZZA FOR A CAUSE: Andolini's hosts pizza contest to help Tulsa's homeless

TULSA, Okla. — Now, people can come to their local Andolini’s not just for a piece of pizza but for a way to give back to the community.

To help ring in 20 years in the business, Andolini’s wanted to create a positive impact in Tulsa.

Owner Mike Bausch decided to create a fundraiser in partnership with City Lights Tulsa.

The organization aims to provide care through rental assistance and rehousing to the homeless population.

Executive Director Sarah Grounds said she was honored that Andolini's picked her organization.

They've used their gifts and their influence and their reach," she said. "They're using it for good and inviting us to even be a part of that.”

She said the proceeds from the fundraiser will help tremendously with the organization's mission to keeping people off the streets.

“The proceeds will go to help us as we work with people on the streets that are experiencing homelessness through our different programs, as well as people in housing that we're working to keep in housing," she said. "Housing stability is a huge piece of what we do.”

Mike Bausch is the owner of Andolini’s Worldwide.

He said the company is passionate about giving back to their community while also making it fun for everyone.

“That's what we love about City Lights, there's no fuss, no side thing- it goes directly to help Tulsans," he said.

The fundraiser takes a percentage of the proceeds from three new pizzas curated by three different influencers and donates the money to City Lights.

Bausch said the Tulsa Bite pizza is currently in the lead, followed by highitstarra's pickle pizza, and then 918Agent's onion pizza.

“I reached out to each individual influencer, and I said, All right, what are you thinking? And each one brought their own unique vibe and sensibility," said Bausch.

The fundraiser is happening at all of Andolini's restaurants until March 1.

