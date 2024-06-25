Philbrook CEO to leave, join Seattle Art Museum

TULSA, Okla. — The President and CEO of the Philbrook Museum of Art is out after eight years.

Scott Stulen joined the museum in 2016 and has been a part of major upgrades.

"We are grateful to Scott for his exceptional leadership of Philbrook and important contributions to Tulsa," said Board Chairman J.W. Craft.

2 News spoke with Stulen in Februrary. Tulsa's Philbrook Museum of Art said it's entering its busiest point of the decade so far with a number of new attractions and exhibits.

Most recently, Stulen was involved in securing $10 million to build a new pavilion and patio.



Stulen will head to Seattle to be the Illsley Ball Nordstrom Director and CEO at the Seattle Art Museum.

The museum will start looking for a new CEO later this summer.

