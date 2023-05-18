Philbrook receives $10M for new pavilion, patio

TULSA, Okla. — The Philbrook Museum of Art announced a large financial gift from the A.R. Marylousie Tandy Foundation Thursday.

The museum received $10 million to build a new pavilion and patio.

The 6,000-square-foot Tandy Pavilion and the 2,000-square-foot covered patio will develop underutilized parts of the museum grounds.

Funds will also go towards new lighting, accessible pathways, restrooms and updated security measures.

“We are profoundly grateful for a legacy of support from the Tandy family and to the Tandy Foundation for this remarkable gift to our community,” says Chairwoman of the Philbrook Board Marcia MacLeod. “The bold vision for this project reflects Philbrook’s work to embrace both art and gardens and carries with it an important message that this Museum is innovative and welcoming to all.”

Site prep is set to begin this summer and the expected completion is in spring 2025.

