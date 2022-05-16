PGA pro shop opens doors early for fans

TULSA, Okla. — It's PGA time! Before you hit the course, you can stock up on your championship apparel.

At the pro shop, you can find anything and everything you need to be PGA ready.

The shop held its grand opening Friday so fans could get a sneak peek of what's in store for the upcoming week.

There is up to 50,000 square feet of everything from payer memorabilia to t-shirts and posters.

It's the size of a football field and everything you see here will have the Southern Hills PGA logo.

We have everything, I mean everything. If you are the golfer, non-golfer, athleisure, t-shirts, golf apparel...1,200 different items to be exact to pick from within this tent,” says Michael Quirk, senior vice president of merchandise for the PGA Championship.

The shops were open all weekend but starting today, you will need a ticket to go into the shops.

Another major thing to know is about road closures and parking. One big road closure is east 61st Street between Harvard and Lewis. That goes into effect at 8 a.m. on Monday.

For parking, the PGA is offering free public parking at ORU's Mabee Center. Shuttle services will take people to the spectator's entrance.

Gates are set to open on Monday around 7 a.m. But before you can get in, here's a list of approved items to bring to Southern Hills:

Personal sunscreen

One unopened bottle of water

Jacket and/or layered outerwear piece

Comfortable walking shoes

Portable phone charge

Small bags

Nursing equipment, diaper bags, and strollers

Umbrellas

Cameras (only for Monday through Wednesday)

Storage and refrigeration are available at the first aid stations.

There are specific bags and chairs that are allowed to be brought through the gates. No outside food or beverages are allowed to bring through with a handful of exceptions. No weapons are allowed regardless of permit.

The pro shop will be open all week so you can also stock up once you get inside, should you choose to not bring anything.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --