Parking and road closures for PGA Championship

TULSA, Okla — The week of the PGA Championship is here, and with that will come increased traffic and the need for parking.

Thousands of people are expected to be driving around in South Tulsa to get to the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club.

Before you hit the road you should know that starting Monday, East 61st Street between Harvard and Lewis will be closed.

That closure will be in effect until 8:00 a.m. Monday, May 23rd.

For parking, PGA is offering free public parking at ORU's Mabee Center with shuttles that will take you to the spectator entrance.

If that lot reaches capacity during the championship rounds, spectators should go to the Promenade Mall Macy's parking garage and again shuttles will bring them to the course.

Several local businesses along Lewis have also come together to offer parking.

Chris George is the parking manager for this event, he told 2 News, “so we have almost a half a mile stretch of parking starting at the grace business center and all the way down to the parking lot where the Phones 4 Less company is and so all in between all of that".

That stretch of parking is essentially from 62nd to 67th on South Lewis Avenue.

They have about eight hundred parking spots and the price will start at $30.

George said Tulsa police are also working with them to provide a crosswalk.

The PGA put together a Spectator Guide to help anyone attending the PGA Championship.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --