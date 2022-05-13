Tulsa County judge sentences David Ware to death

TULSA, Okla. — A judge upheld a jury's recommendation on giving a death sentence for David Ware on Friday.

This comes weeks after a jury found him guilty on all counts and recommended the death penalty for Ware.

Ware was on trial for shooting Tulsa Police Sgt. Craig Johnson and Officer Aurash Zarkeshan during a June 2020 traffic stop. Johnson died in the shooting and Zarkeshan went through several months of treatment and rehabilitation due to his injuries.

Ware will eventually go to the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester.

