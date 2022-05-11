The Canebrake makes a comeback in Wagoner

WAGONER, Okla. — The Canebrake in Wagoner County is making a comeback this summer.

“This is just phenomenal. The potential that exists here is just phenomenal,” said Doug Jackson.

Jackson is the co-owner of The Canebrake Resort which plans to re-open the first week of July. The property has been closed since 2016, but right now crews are working to open the restaurant, seven massage bed spa, hotel and yoga barn.

It sits on 300 acres in Wagoner County.

“It’s just a place to come and let everything go and relax. Get rid of all your stress,” Jackson said.

While Jackson and his partner are excited about the new venture, there was some worry about opening the business this year.

“When you’re coming in thinking about starting a business in today’s economic times, labor shortages, rising food prices, rising gas prices, it’s scary. You wonder coming into something like this are the people going to support it."

He says the community support has been wonderful, and his phone has been ringing with people looking for work.

“This is a special place. People want to work here. This is going to be a really fun job,” Jackson said

While the first step is getting the property up and running, Jackson says they have big plans for the future.

“Events are one aspect of the operation that we’d really like to expand, destination weddings, destination corporate events."

They have 16 hotel rooms, so they’ll also look to expand the hotel options.

“Our idea bucket is overflowing. We’ve got so many things we’d like to do here,” said Jackson.

They are still looking for employees. You can visit The Canebrake to contact the property if you’re looking for work.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --