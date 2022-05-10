Insurance error leads to EMSA bill for Tulsa couple

TULSA, Okla. — The leaves on the trees outside of the Coopers Tulsa home, have come and gone, as the seasons have changed, over and over and over again, for more than three years.

"Sometimes it feels like not just a burden on your shoulders, but something weighs heavily on your chest," Terry Cooper tells us.

Terry says he and his wife were rear-ended back in 2018. Both were taken to the hospital by EMSA.

"I appreciate EMSA, these guys are our heroes in time of need, they are there to help."

Thank goodness, Terry says, they didn't suffer any serious injuries. But what would follow, for the days, the months, and even the years to come, made for restless days, and sleepless nights.

"It was a nightmare, I wake up in the middle of the night and it hits my mind."

It, Terry says, is a $2,700 ambulance bill that has haunted them ever since. A bill that the other driver's insurance company promised to pay since that driver was at fault.

"Sadly enough, they did cover it, but it was with the wrong bank."

The wrong bank, because the payment was sent to the wrong company in Texas, not EMSA.

Seemed simple to correct, Terry thought, but hours and hours of calls, with both the insurance company and EMSA, didn't reap any results, for all those years. But the Coopers did keep getting bills.

"At that point, they should have recovered the cost and then send it to the EMSA companies here in Oklahoma."

Terry's retired, and his wife is disabled, each facing their own health challenges. He's even suffered a stroke since the accident.

They have very little money to spare, they say. And if there wasn't already too much stress and anxiety, it only got worse, Terry says, when they were turned over to collections.

"We're hung out for about $2700."

So Terry contacted the Problem Solvers, and we touched base with EMSA. A few days later, Terry tells us EMSA called to say it would deal directly with the insurance company to get the payment, and the Coopers, were off the hook and no longer in collections.

"I feel like a big burden has been lifted off of my shoulders."

Finally, after all these years, a change of seasons, the Coopers can enjoy.

Contact the Problem Solvers:

918-748-1502

problemsolvers@kjrh.com

