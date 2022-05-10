Tulsa police shoot, kill sword-wielding man attacking father

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police shot and killed a man early Sunday morning after they say he was attacking his father with a sword.

The Tulsa Police Department released a statement about the incident on Tuesday afternoon.

Police say officers responded to a call around 1:30 a.m. about a man "acting strange" that the caller suspected was due to substance abuse.

Officers arrived to find 21-year-old Luis Torres's father in the driveway waving them down. Police say they made note of a sword sitting on the hood of a car outside of the house.

Police saw Torres step into the house and a woman came out waving officers inside. Police say they followed behind the Torres's father into a bedroom where the Torres started attacking the father with the sword.

Police say an officer shot Torres and then started performing first aid on him. Torres died from his wound.

Paramedics treated the father for his injuries.

The officer who shot Torres is on administrative leave pending further investigation. The Tulsa County District Attorney's Office will determine if the shooting was considered to be justified.

