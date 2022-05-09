Watch
Man in custody after shooting at officer, Tulsa police say

Several Tulsa police officers investigate a shooting call near Mohawk Boulevard and the Gilcrease Expressway. May 9, 2022.
Posted at 1:26 PM, May 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-09 16:52:53-04

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police ended a standoff with a man in a north Tulsa neighborhood on Monday.

Several police officers responded to the call near the Gilcrease Expressway and Mohawk Boulevard after they say a person fired shots at an officer in north Tulsa on Monday afternoon and then barricaded himself inside a home.

Officers arrested the person after a few hours of waiting outside the home.

The police response prompted Booker T. Washington High School to have a short, modified lockdown. They've since lifted that lockdown.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

