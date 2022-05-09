Man in custody after shooting at officer, Tulsa police say

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police ended a standoff with a man in a north Tulsa neighborhood on Monday.
Several police officers responded to the call near the Gilcrease Expressway and Mohawk Boulevard after they say a person fired shots at an officer in north Tulsa on Monday afternoon and then barricaded himself inside a home.
Officers arrested the person after a few hours of waiting outside the home.
The police response prompted Booker T. Washington High School to have a short, modified lockdown. They've since lifted that lockdown.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
