Man in custody after shooting at officer, Tulsa police say

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police ended a standoff with a man in a north Tulsa neighborhood on Monday.

Several police officers responded to the call near the Gilcrease Expressway and Mohawk Boulevard after they say a person fired shots at an officer in north Tulsa on Monday afternoon and then barricaded himself inside a home.

Officers arrested the person after a few hours of waiting outside the home.

The police response prompted Booker T. Washington High School to have a short, modified lockdown. They've since lifted that lockdown.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --