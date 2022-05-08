Watch
Hiker finds human remains near 71st and Sheridan

Posted at 11:26 AM, May 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-08 12:26:57-04

TULSA, Okla — Tulsa police officers were dispatched to the area of East 71st Street and South Sheridan Road for reports of human remains being found by a hiker.

The hiker told police that they were hiking through a wooded area when they found the human remains.

The State Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death and the identification of the individual.

