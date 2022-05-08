Hiker finds human remains near 71st and Sheridan

TULSA, Okla — Tulsa police officers were dispatched to the area of East 71st Street and South Sheridan Road for reports of human remains being found by a hiker.
The hiker told police that they were hiking through a wooded area when they found the human remains.
The State Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death and the identification of the individual.
