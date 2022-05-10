Several tires slashed in midtown Tulsa neighborhood

TULSA, Okla. — Some midtown Tulsa residents want answers after someone slashed their tires near 41st Street and Lewis.

When Bishop Kelley sophomore Noah Burns walked out to his truck Monday morning to go to school he was forced to find another ride.

“I was just confused like what the heck is going on."

Bruns says around 7 a.m. he walked out to his truck to find two of his tires deflated.

“The two tires facing the street were flat and I went inside, told my mom, then went back outside to look at it and found two punctures on, one on each of the tires," Bruns says.

A video from a neighbor shows a truck passing their home, then pulling up to the side of Bruns's truck. He couldn’t air up the tires so he had to call AAA to tow it and get them replaced.

He says it’s cost him about $400, but he's thankful his parents helped pay the bill, but not everyone can afford this costly inconvenience.

"Me personally, I don’t have a ton of money, I mean I'm a high schooler, " he says. "So it's harder, it could easily set you back into debt for me. I couldn’t have afforded this if my parents didn’t help me. I would just have a car with two flats for a while."

At least two other vehicles in the 41st and Lewis area had all four of their tires slashed.

“You shouldn’t be doing that like, and I hope they turn themselves in because they realize they made a mistake but I'm fairly certain that’s not going to happen but still a guy can hope right?”

