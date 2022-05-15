Shootout at hookah lounge leaves one dead

TULSA, Okla — Around 2:35 a.m., Tulsa police officers responded to the area of East Admiral Boulevard and South Lewis Avenue for reports of multiple gunshots.

When officers arrived in the back lot they found a black male with a gunshot wound to his head.

He was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police found shell casings from multiple calibers which led them to believe a large gun battle occurred at that location.

Investigators said it was obvious that the shooting started in the parking lot and traveled west down 1st street.

At this time no suspect information has been released.

This is an active investigation, we will update as more information becomes available.

