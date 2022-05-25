Broken Arrow inflatable water park opens Friday

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — While it’s been a rainy and cool week, the co-owner of the new H2O Inflatable Water Park in Broken Arrow is looking forward to a sunny weekend for the park’s grand opening. The park is located at the Boy Scouts facility on New Orleans near the Creek Turnpike.

With 84 inflatables this new attraction is anchored down and ready to open at 11 a.m. on Friday.

From an empty pond in April to one filled with an obstacle course in May, Scott Hager, the co-owner of the new H2O Inflatable Water Park, says it took 6 to 7 days to get everything blown up and installed. Now opening weekend is finally here.

“Just really excited to get everybody here and kids and families out splashing in the water, getting on the inflatable, having a good time. It’s going to be a blast,” Hager said.

With the deepest areas of the pond being 15 feet, Hager says their number one priority is safety.

“We’ve got a lifeguard representative for every 25 guests out on the pond," he said. "Everybody is required to have a life jacket on while they are in the pond. No exceptions. You have to have everything buckled. There’s no swimming underneath the obstacles because we do have anchors underneath. We don’t want anybody getting tangled up.”

They’ve also been treating the water to make sure it is clean and safe for people to swim.

“Along with a professionally installed aeration system. We’ve partners with a local company named TurnPro that comes out every month and they treat the pond to make sure it's up to standard,” Hager said.

Rain or shine the fun will go on... with one exception.

“If we have lightening or thunder within a proximity we will close down for the safety of our guests,” he said.

For those spending time out of the water, picnic tables, beach chairs and umbrellas are available first come first serve.

On the water, the obstacles includes slides, swings, trampolines, monkey bars and even a trapeze so there’s something for everyone.

The attraction opens everyday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. When the kids go back to school, they will open on weekends only through Labor Day.

