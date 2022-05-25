OBN, Bartlesville police take down large meth trafficking organization

TULSA, Okla. — More than 35 pounds of meth and nearly 100 guns are now evidence in a large trafficking bust in northeast Oklahoma.

Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics spokesperson Mark Woodward says agents and officers with Bartlesville police worked on a joint investigation since the fall of 2021. The spokesperson continues to say the organization is responsible for trafficking "significant quantities" of meth into Green Country.

Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics 96 guns seized during the course of the joint investigation.

Both agencies served 13 arrest warrants on Wednesday morning.

“During the course of the investigation, we found this organization shipping anywhere from 10 to 25 pounds of meth into northeastern Oklahoma from the west coast on a weekly basis. Those shipments would then be moved onto the streets in Washington County, Nowata County and parts of Kansas," Woodward explains.

Most of the suspects are now in Washington County Jail where they face a variety of charges, including trafficking meth.

Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics 25 pounds of meth found in a hidden tire during a traffic stop.

OBN Director Donnie Anderson says these types of joint investigations are critical in eliminating drug threats in rural Oklahoma.

“Meth continues to be the top killer when it comes to drug-related deaths in our state. I am grateful to our local law enforcement partners who work tirelessly alongside our Agents every day to identify and dismantle these trafficking organizations that destroy lives and families," says Anderson.

Multiple agencies helped assist in the investigation and Wednesday's arrest, including OBN, Bartlesville police, and several others.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --