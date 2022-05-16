PGA 2022: Practice Day 1

TULSA, Okla. — The 2022 PGA Championship is here!

PGA pro shop opens doors early for fans

Practice round for the tournament started Monday morning at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa. Among the players starting Monday morning —- Tiger Woods.

2 News Oklahoma spotted him on the 16th hole around 10 a.m.

VIDEO: Tiger Woods practice round

The field of talent playing this week at Southern Hills is impressive, though defending champion Phil Mickelson did withdraw from the event last week.

The shops at the event also opened before the tournament started to give fans a chance to purchase souvenirs before the crowds grow at the course.

