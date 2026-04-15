PETITION FILED: Recount scheduled after Inola school bond passed

INOLA, Okla. — The Rogers County Election Board has scheduled a recount for one of the propositions passed in this month's school bond election in Inola.
The recount includes ballots for Proposition 2, priced at $29,900,000. Proposition 2 would pay for:
- At least 10 new classrooms
- Cafeteria and a storm shelter
- Restrooms
- Teacher workrooms
- Offices and office furniture
- HVAC improvements
- Renovations for current buildings
- Technology
Less than 1,600 votes were cast in the election, with 952 voters approving the proposition and 633 voters rejecting it.
23 people signed the petition. The recount is scheduled for Friday, April 17, at 9 a.m.
Third time's the charm: Inola passes bond to reshape elementary school
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --
- 2 News Oklahoma on your schedule | Download on your TV, watch for free. How to watch on your streaming device
- Download our free app for Apple, Android and Kindle devices.
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- Watch LIVE 24/7 on YouTube