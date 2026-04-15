PETITION FILED: Recount scheduled after Inola school bond passed

INOLA, Okla. — The Rogers County Election Board has scheduled a recount for one of the propositions passed in this month's school bond election in Inola.

The recount includes ballots for Proposition 2, priced at $29,900,000. Proposition 2 would pay for:



At least 10 new classrooms

Cafeteria and a storm shelter

Restrooms

Teacher workrooms

Offices and office furniture

HVAC improvements

Renovations for current buildings

Technology

Less than 1,600 votes were cast in the election, with 952 voters approving the proposition and 633 voters rejecting it.

23 people signed the petition. The recount is scheduled for Friday, April 17, at 9 a.m.

Third time's the charm: Inola passes bond to reshape elementary school

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