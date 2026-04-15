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PETITION FILED: Recount scheduled after Inola school bond passed

inola high school
KJRH
inola high school
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INOLA, Okla. — The Rogers County Election Board has scheduled a recount for one of the propositions passed in this month's school bond election in Inola.

The recount includes ballots for Proposition 2, priced at $29,900,000. Proposition 2 would pay for:

  • At least 10 new classrooms
  • Cafeteria and a storm shelter
  • Restrooms
  • Teacher workrooms
  • Offices and office furniture
  • HVAC improvements
  • Renovations for current buildings
  • Technology

Less than 1,600 votes were cast in the election, with 952 voters approving the proposition and 633 voters rejecting it.

23 people signed the petition. The recount is scheduled for Friday, April 17, at 9 a.m.

Third time's the charm: Inola passes bond to reshape elementary school

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