PENNINGTON’S PIE: Ike’s Chili brings back iconic Tulsa treat

TULSA, Okla. — Opening in 1951, Pennington’s Drive-In was the place to be. It was known for high traffic, fried shrimp and the famous black bottom pie.

Rhys Martin, historian and author of “Lost Restaurants of Tulsa,” says it didn’t survive the oil bust and closed in 1987.

“A lot of people still have these positive memories,” said Martin. “Many of them say ‘oh, boy, I sure wish I could have a piece of black bottom pie today.”

Now, the chocolate pie with signature red food coloring is not just a memory. It is being served up at Ike’s Chili.

Len Wade, owner, thought it would be fun to recreate a recipe he found for Pennington’s pie. He thought he would sell a few slices for $5 a piece.

He only has a part-time baker and his one oven can only fit one crust. But after making and selling the pies for only two weeks, word got out through social media.

“Now it’s like, the phone is ringing, we have people wanting entire pies,” he said. “As fast as we make them, they’re already gone.”

On Wednesday, the two pies they made sold out in 15 minutes.

While 2 News was there, one table came in and ordered a whole pie.

“It’s a good problem to have, as they say,” said Martin.

Wade says they may have to buy another oven. In the meantime, the pies will only be available Tuesday through Thursday—and on Friday, “maybe.”

Martin says Ike’s Chili, the oldest known restaurant in Oklahoma, is the perfect place to devour some Tulsa nostalgia. And black bottom line: get there early.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

