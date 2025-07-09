Okla. murder suspect guilty of trying to poison neighbors in Wisconsin

WAGONER COUNTY — A woman suspected of murder in Wagoner County was found guilty of trying to poison her neighbors in Wisconsin.

While investigating the death of Talina Galloway, who was found dead and dismembered in a forest in Mena, Arkansas, the Wagoner County Sheriff's Office found her roommate, Kore Bommeli Adams, was linked to a 2014 case out of Wisconsin.

The evidence showed that she tried to poison her neighbors using homemade Ricin. Investigators searched for Adams, who was out on bond from a previous Wagoner County charge of illegal possession of a firearm.

Investigators believed she went back to Dane County, Wisconsin. Dane County deputies found Adams and arrested her. In June, Wagoner County deputies traveled to Wisconsin to testify in her trial. She was found guilty on two counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide.

Wagoner County Sheriff's Office

Prosecutors said Adams put ricin around her neighbors' home in the spring of 2014 while they were on vacation at the time.

Adams will be transported back to Wagoner County to face charges of first-degree murder and desecration of a human corpse.

An Oklahoma court found probable cause that Adams killed Talina Galloway.

