BIG IMPACT, MICRO FARMING: Food on the Move interns help curb food insecurity

TULSA, Okla. — A continued effort to tackle Tulsa food insecurity is being reimagined by rising high schoolers through a Food on the Move internship.

This program started as an 8th-grade elective class at Monroe Demonstration Academy, which met Monday through Friday. It taught gardening and farming practices both indoors and outdoors.

The students could then apply for a paid summer internship with the organization.

Three students got the internship and work to maintain several gardens that grow food that’s given back to the community for free.

This allows the interns to get hands-on experience in urban farming while learning how fresh food impacts someone’s overall health.

Feeding America’s 2025 Food Insecurity Report said nearly 14% of people living in Tulsa County are food insecure, meaning roughly 90,000 individuals fall in that category.

14-year-old intern Bennie Johnson said he was placed in the class and found a love for the projects.

“I never really thought about being a farmer until the class I got put into, and I saw all of the techniques that they were using, and I decided to go ahead and fill it out, and here I am,” Johnson said.

The interns work with hydroponics, which is a sustainable system that feeds itself. They’re also helping grow multiple community gardens in areas where they need it the most.

The lessons go beyond just the interns. Food on the Move’s first intern, who started three years ago, now works with the organization, said it gives information to people as well.

“I want everyone to learn how to actually grow their own food, so they don’t spend so much on supermarkets,” said Hamilton.

With the internship being paid, the students get to understand more of the business side as well.

“We're hoping to expose them to every aspect of agro-business, not just farming. But the sales portion of it, and how to forecast your crop. There's a lot of math and a lot of science involved in it, and they get paid, so they get some real-life experience. Some of them created bank accounts to be able to do this program, so it's a lot of real-life lessons happening,” said Program Director Rusty Rowe.

The organization’s interns get to participate in community events where they hand out free produce and see how their jobs help curb a legacy problem.

Food on the Move hopes to expand the internship program after the opening of their larger micro farm, with a push to expand it into high schools.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

