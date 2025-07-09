'They're more than just cows': Search for 4 stolen heifers in Locust Grove

LOCUST GROVE, Okla — One rancher reached out to 2 News Oklahoma after he said he came back to his gate being forcibly opened.

He realized four of his heifers were missing, along with tire marks on his path and a lost license plate as seen below:

The plate was found after he noticed the gate had been forcibly opened with the locks all having been busted.

“They’re more than just a cow, they’re a four-legged family member," said Mason. "We’re just hoping that we can get them back.”

Mason said he wouldn't be surprised if more cattle thefts are taking place.

“The cattle market is up right now, compared to the previous years, it’s up quite a bit," he said. "I think since it’s up, it’s more typical to now start seeing some more stolen cattle.”

Mason reported this to the Mayes County Sheriff’s Office, which has been working the case.

Major Rod Howell said reporting crimes like these as soon as possible is the easiest way to find the culprit.

“We’ve all gotta be vigilant, you know? Head on a swivel," he said. “If you see something’s out of the ordinary, I think you should report it to your other neighbors or local law enforcement. It won’t hurt that we drive a car by there.”

Howell said crimes or suspicious activity can be reported on the Mayes County Sheriff’s website, or through the phone at this number: 918-825-3535.

Mason is grateful to have the sheriff’s office helping him with his case, and hopes people also speak up if they know anything.

“It’s my whole life," said Mason. "Cattle are more than just cows. We have them all named. My wife has them all named, we have no children. They’re like kids to us.”

