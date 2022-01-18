Pediatric occupational therapist releases children's book to help families cope with the pandemic

TULSA, Okla. — A local pediatric occupational therapist is releasing a book to help parents and children navigate the constant adjustments and emotions related to the pandemic.

Through this book, Megan Hoffman shares a piece of her practice with families to help their child have a good school year despite the challenges.

Hoffman is a Tulsa native. She's a mother, a pediatric occupational therapist, and now has a new title.

“Also an author — first-time, children’s book author,” Hoffman said.

Hoffman is the author of "The Best School Year Yet."

She wrote the book in August 2020.

“When I started having anxious thoughts about returning to work in the schools, I thought that parents and children might be experiencing these same feelings,” Hoffman said.

As she expressed her emotions on paper. She saw the opportunity to share a piece of her practice with families dealing with challenges related to the pandemic.

“The best school year yet, is written to help children and families cope with the ever-changing environment that we’re experiencing during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Hoffman said.

At a time when families are constantly having to adjust to new ways of doing things, she said the book teaches children healthy methods to regulate their emotions and parents ways to model the behavior for their child.

“If you are seeing that your child is having these anxious feelings, as a parent you can do so much to just help ease those emotions," Hoffman said.

The book is written from a child's perspective and covers topics ranging from mask-wearing to social distancing, sanitizing, and distance learning.

“I want to encourage families, that although there have been a lot of changes over the past two years, that this can still be a great successful year for your child,” Hoffman said.

The book is designed for children ages four to ten. It was released this week on Amazon and Barnes and Noble. She's also been talking with local books stores to make it available there soon.

