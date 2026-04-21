Payne County judge rules against victims in Jesse Butler case

STILLWATER, Okla. — A Payne County judge has ruled against the victims of Jesse Butler after the group filed a motion claiming that their rights were violated during court proceedings.

An evidentiary hearing took place last week. Attorneys representing the victims argued that their clients' rights were violated after Butler's conviction in 2025.

DAY 3: Rape case victims were violated

Butler pleaded no contest as a youthful offender to 10 rape-related charges. He received no jail time as part of a plea deal struck with prosecutors.

The victims claimed that they were not treated with fairness and dignity throughout the process, and that they were not informed of the plea negotiations with Butler.

However, in his written decision, Judge Michael Kulling states that the victims were informed of Butler's plea deal and that each was treated fairly during the trial. As a result, Judge Kulling ruled that the victims failed to prove that their rights were violated.

Payne County Courthouse

Payne County Courthouse

Payne County Courthouse

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