PAWNEE COUNTY: Leaders ask homeowners to delay demolition

TERLTON, Okla. — Pawnee County’s first responders believe 80 homes burned to the ground in the midst of the March 14 wildfires.

2 News Oklahoma listened to one family at the donation drop-off center.

“We’re lucky enough that our daughter lives here in Terlton, so we get to stay in her house, for shelter, for right now,” the neighbor said.

Neighbors who lost their homes have a large job ahead. In the near future, they will raze the property, removing what’s left on their land.

Pawnee County Emergency Management Director Chris Challier is asking neighbors to hold off on demolition for at least a few days.

“If they are going to go ahead and clean up, we need them to take lots of pictures and documents,” Challier said, “That way, we can show them, if FEMA comes in, we can show them what we’ve got, or what was in those areas.”

Challier expects FEMA and the Small Business Administration to visit Pawnee County. Leaving the rubble alone will give officials a more complete picture of the damage.

THE CLEANING PROCESS

Once the time comes, homeowners are encouraged to contact their insurance company. Agents will guide them through the process of demolition.

In most cases, residents must obtain permits from local governments before demolishing properties. Additionally, leaders encourage property owners to check the contractor’s credentials.

Challier promised frequent updates of the Pawnee County Emergency Management Facebook page.

