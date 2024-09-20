Parents react to increased security measures at Tulsa schools

TULSA, Okla. — “I don’t think they can do enough,” said Steve Beard, talking about security at his grandson’s school.

Beard’s grandson attends Monroe Demonstration Academy. 2 News told you Tulsa Public Schools is beefing up security due to recent threats made on campuses.

TPS said staff will use metal detectors on students at middle and high schools. Clear backpacks will also be required at athletic events and board meetings.

Despite the announcements from TPS Thursday, Beard said he is still unsure.

"We're seriously thinking about trying to home school because it's just getting too dangerous in the schools".

Beard told me despite the policy preventing students from propping open doors, he still worries about students letting others inside the school. He said he worries how the policy would be enforced. I reached out to TPS for comment, but they weren’t available today.

Beard said he also questions how TPS will be able to support the added security measures financially.

Down the road, I spoke with Jessica Mathis, a TPS parent. She has two daughters who go to Nathan Hale High School. She had a different opinion than Beard.

“I feel like it will stop I would say 90% of it. If you can’t get it in the school then it’s hard to start anything."

