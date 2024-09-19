FBI, Tulsa police investigate threat to Memorial HS, enhance safety measures

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department and Tulsa Public Schools held a joint news conference on Sept. 19 to address recent threats made against the school district.

While there have been several non-credible threats recently, a threat on Sept. 15 warranted the Federal Bureau of Investigations to get involved, as well as TPD, and Tulsa Public Schools police.

Tulsa Police Chief Dennis Larsen said there was a legitimate threat to bring a gun to Memorial High School.

Law enforcement identified the suspect and arrested them at their home.

“We will not only act on it, we will act on it rapidly," said Larsen.

Tulsa Public Schools said after Fall Break, they'll start using wand metal detectors on students at all middle and high schools. They said the reason they aren't starting immediately is because of the need to shift resources and personnel.

Some schools, at the direction of principals, will implement other safety measures like clear bags.

This letter was sent out to parents:

Tulsa Public Schools

Larsen urged parents to keep watch on their children and said they are part of keeping schools safe, as well.

