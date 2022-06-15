Paramount+ drops teaser trailer for 'Tulsa King' starring Sylvester Stallone

TULSA, Okla. — Paramount+ released its first teaser trailer Wednesday for the upcoming series "Tulsa King" starring Sylvester Stallone.

The show has been filming in Oklahoma, putting out several casting calls for extras on sets in both Tulsa and Oklahoma City. Stallone has been spotted on set since filming started.

MORE >>> Downtown Tulsa roads closed for 'Tulsa King' Sylvester Stallone series filming

The plot revolves around New York mobster Dwight Manfredi, played by Stallone, who is released from prison after 25 years and exiled by his boss to set up shop in Tulsa. He's then tasked with creating a new crew from the people he meets in Oklahoma.

The show is executive-produced in part by "Yellowstone" and "1883" creator Taylor Sheridan. It's set to start streaming Nov. 13.

See the teaser trailer:

