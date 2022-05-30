Extras needed for 'Tulsa King' Sylvester Stallone series

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Want to be on TV? Anyone has the opportunity to be an extra for Tulsa King, starring Sylvester Stallone because the series is once again looking for extras.

Initially titled "The Tulsa King," the series will tell the story of 75-year-old mobster Dwight "The General" Manfredi who is released after a prison sentence for murder and banished from his New York operation to Tulsa.

People ages 21 to 55 who are interested in being an extra are needed for filming on Thursday, June 2, in a party scene. Filming is taking place in Oklahoma City.

People chosen will get $100 guaranteed for up to 10 hours of filming, with overtime for time beyond 10 hours.

A free, pre-engagement COVID-19 test will be required, compensated at $36. Testing can be done either in Oklahoma City or Tulsa.

The series is created by Taylor Sheridan who created other popular series such as Yellowstone and Mayor of Kingstown.

For more information and to apply, click here.

