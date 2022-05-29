GRDA Police searching for missing boater

DISNEY, Okla — The Grand River Dam Authority police department is searching a large area of Grand Lake for a 48-year-old man from Bixby, Troy Young.

Young was last seen leaving the Cedar Point Marina in a 24-foot Blue Yellowfin boat at 10:30 p.m. Friday evening.

Officers found Young's boat near the entrance of Ketchum Cove, an area that is 1.5 miles away from Cedar Point.

The GRDA police are searching a large area across the southern portion of Grand Lake, they are asking any boaters in the area to be mindful and to stay clear of the search boats.

Anyone who might have seen Young’s boat Friday night or with any information that might prove helpful in the ongoing investigation and search efforts is asked to call the GRDA Police at (918) 256 0911.

