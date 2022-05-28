‘Oceans of Possibilities’ for Tulsa Library Summer Reading Program

TULSA COUNTY — The Tulsa City-County Library's 2022 Summer Reading Program is back in full force this year with the return of in-person events and storytimes.

This summer, the free annual program's theme is Oceans of Possibilities. After two years of the pandemic, the library is excited to bring back its programming which kicks off Wednesday, June 1st.

Laura Raphael, TCCL's Children's Coordinator, says, "All kinds of musicians and musical groups will be performing. The Bubble Guy is back, which is a hugely popular attraction. We have all kinds of fun things for families to do. Plus, our staff will be holding fun story-times all summer long."

Free guides are available at all TCCL locations.

"You can also sign up for the Summer Reading Program at any of the library's 24 library locations. It's for all ages. We've got an adult program, tween program, children's program, and Little's program," says Raphael.

All four age groups can read their way to incentive prizes, like free admission to local attractions.

You can also register for the program online on Tulsa City-County Library's website.

Readers can begin submitting their completed reading logs later in June to receive their coupon booklet, prizes, and medals for littles and children.

