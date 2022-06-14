Man climbs Devon Tower in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — Officials are on the scene in Oklahoma City as a man began scaling the Devon Tower Tuesday morning.
According to KFOR, one man ran from police while another is now climbing the outside of the building. They are currently live streaming the climb on their website.
This is a developing story. We'll continue to update as we learn more.
