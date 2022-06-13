Tulsa police: Teen shot, killed man in west Tulsa apartment complex

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are investigating an overnight homicide that happened in west Tulsa Monday morning.

Officers say that around 9:30 p.m. Sunday, a juvenile went to the Parkview Terrace Apartments to search for a family member.

Witnesses told police they saw a young male suspect kicking and knocking on the door trying to get into an apartment. The suspect then fired one shot through the door, using a handgun. The suspect then ran off.

A man in his 40s was hit by the bullet and later died.

Authorities say at least one other person was inside the apartment at the time of the shooting.

At this time, police are still investigating the shooting and currently looking for the suspect.

This is a developing story. We'll continue to update as we learn more.

