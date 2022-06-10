Tulsa police officer charged with First-Degree Rape

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa police officer is turning himself in to authorities Friday after getting charged with rape.

Officer DeAngelo Reyes is a five-year veteran who resigned on Thursday.

According to an affidavit, a woman came forward on June 2 saying that she'd been raped by an on-duty Tulsa police officer a few months earlier.

The woman told police that on April 17, she was walking her dog near 51st Street and Yale when a police officer drove his patrol car up next to her and made a comment about her appearance and some small talk and left after getting her phone number.

The victim says the officer called her several hours later and showed up at her hotel room in his patrol car and uniform. She says the officer asked if she was a "working girl" and she said she wasn't. He told her that he'd looked up her criminal record and that it wouldn't take much to send a person like her back to prison. According to the affidavit, the officer started kissing her and the two had intercourse after she feared the officer would do something to fabricate an arrest.

When reporting the encounter to police, the victim said the officer told her his name was "Eric" but his name "Reyes" was on his vest. She gave investigators

the number he called from which belonged to Officer Reyes. His body camera was on when he met the victim but turned it off about 60 seconds into their interaction.

Reyes is charged with First-Degree Rape.

Reyes's attorney released the following statement including his resignation letter:

"Yesterday, June 9, 2022, Tulsa Police Officer Deangelo Reyes submitted his letter of resignation to Tulsa Police Department Chief Wendell Franklin. Officer Reyes has served Tulsa with dignity for the last five years, during some of the most challenging times in our nation’s history. In his letter, Officer Reyes said:



'For the last five years, I have served the Tulsa Police Department with honor. During that time, I have seen first hand the detrimental effects that the actions of just a few officers can have on the reputation and standing of our entire law enforcement community. Until recently, I know that I have done my job well, and have worked hard to diligently serve the people of Tulsa.



The choices that lead me to write this letter were mine and mine alone, and do not reflect the high ideals and character of the department as a whole. They are not in keeping with the oath that I swore as an officer. Though I know that I am innocent of any crime, I am fully aware that my actions nevertheless constitute violations of departmental policy. My choices were selfish, and did not serve the best interest of the department or the city of Tulsa.



I understand that the department has policies in place for a number of reasons, but particularly to protect the citizens of Tulsa and the department itself. It is my sincere hope that my actions will not reflect poorly on the department as a whole.



I have the best interests of the department and our community in my heart, and it is for that reason that I hereby officially submit my resignation as a sworn officer with the Tulsa Police Department. I am innocent of the crime of which I have been accused, but I hope that my resignation from a job I love will lessen any negative attention my choices might draw for the department. I will forever remain grateful for the privilege of working with some of the finest men and women in law enforcement. It takes a special kind of person to serve and protect, and I will continue to keep you and my fellow officers in my thoughts and prayers.'



Officer Reyes offered his resignation to Chief Franklin to spare the department from any further negative attention in the midst of challenging times for law enforcement. Officer Reyes maintains he is innocent of any crime, but will have no further public comment at this time."

This is a developing story. We're working to get more details.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --