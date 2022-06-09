Construction of Jenks outlet mall to resume this year

JENKS, Okla. — For those wondering if the outlet malls are coming to Jenks, we finally have an answer for you!

Simon, the developer behind the project, announced yesterday in a press release that they will resume constructing the Tulsa Premium Outlets sometime this year.

"This rapidly growing and thriving market is well-positioned for Simon's vision of value-oriented shopping and will serve as a regional draw for the entire greater Four-State Area," the press release reads.

The new outlet mall is set to house almost 100 retailers that will offer "exceptional brands at extraordinary savings."

Construction is expected to be complete soon with a grand open targeted for 2024.

