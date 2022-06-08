Mayes County teen arrested in connection to shooting, killing his uncle

MAYES COUNTY — Mayes County deputies say they arrested a 14-year-old who is believed to be connected to a family member's death.

According to an affidavit, the shooting happened around 1 a.m. at Three Fingers Bay near Chouteau on Sunday, June 5.

The document states the ten's father got angry at some fisherman nearby for having bright lights on their boat. The father yelled at them to turn off the lights, then shot one round into a local hillside.

This turned into an argument between the teen's father and uncle. Authorities discovered in their investigation that the teen tried to break up the fight and loaded a rifle. The teen told deputies he was not paying attention when he pulled the trigger.

The teen's uncle was hit twice in the chest and later died on the scene. A woman is also believed to have been shot that night as well.

The teen is being charged with first-degree murder and reckless conduct while having a weapon.

