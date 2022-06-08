OSU memorial scholarship for Saint Francis shooting victim

TULSA, Okla. — A memorial scholarship has been created to honor one of the victim’s of last week’s shooting on the campus of Saint Francis hospital.

Dr. Stephanie Husen was one of four victims who died that day. Her friend tells me she was passionate about her job and that’s why they wanted to make sure to honor her legacy.

Natasha Bray and her sister have known Dr. Stephanie Husen since she started medical school. They all became such good friends that Dr. Husen was her sister’s maid of honor.

While she says Dr. Stephanie Husen was known to always have smile on her face her smile, she was also known to be driven, adventurous, and family oriented.

Bray says she found a way to make everything enjoyable even school. They also say she treated everyone she met like a friend even her patients.

“She brought people into our lives," Bray said. "As she collected these wonderful connections of people, she introduced, she made friends, her friend became your friends, and she created this wonderful supporting network of caring people who really wanted to make a difference.”

Dr. Husen is known for her passion to serve others through medicine.

Bray says Dr. Husen started out as a physical therapist but went back to school at Oklahoma State University to get a medical degree. She graduated from OSU in 2004. She went on to do a residencey in internal medicine and pediatrics in South Carolina for 4 years. After that she did a fellowship in sports medicine, completing that in 2010. For the last 12 years she had been in practice caring for patients.

Bray says while it’s difficult to reconcile her lose, they want to honor her memory through a scholarship fund. So the OSU foundation and college of osteopathic medicine along with the class of 2004 started the Dr. Stephanie Husen memorial scholarship.

“This scholarship will go to students who are pursuing their dreams and their career in medicine who enroll in the college of osteopathic medicine to become physicians,” she said.

They hope to raise $25,000 to endow the scholarship.

“We really feel that this is important to honor Dr. Husen because it will allow that impact to move forward and not just impact one students education but to impact generations of students as they train to become physicians to serve their community in the way that Stephanie did,” Bray said.

She says Dr. Husen was dedicated to the community and to finding the good in everyone. Which is what she would like all of us to do.

“I would encourage us all, in this time of mourning and loss, to look for that. Look for the good in your neighbors, look for the good in your community and use that as a source to bring people together,” Bray said.

OSU will award the scholarship this fall to a student who is dedicated to pursuing medicine and driven to make a difference in the lives of the patients they serve.

If you would like to contribute to this scholarship fund, you can do that here.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --