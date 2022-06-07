Gas prices hitting record high

TULSA, Okla — Gas prices are hitting new record highs including here in Tulsa.

The price rose 20 to 30 cents over the last 24 hours.

We spoke to a Tulsa University Energy Economics professor about why they’ve jumped so much in the last week, and if they’ll come down any time soon.

The average gallon of gas is costing Americans $4.91, according to Triple A.

It rose to $4.49 and even $4.59 in some places in Tulsa today.

However, Oklahoma still has some of the lowest gas prices.

Triple A says the average price of gas per gallon is $4.49.

But those prices, are still hurting Green Country residents.

Tom Seng, the Director of TU’s School of Energy Economics says there are a couple of factors as to why we are seeing record high gas prices.

Starting with low inventory, on barrels of crude oil.

“The industry is also running into like I said, supply chain issues and labor shortages. But it's truly a supply and demand situation,” says Seng.

Seng says the U.S. produces about 12 million barrels of oil a day, and imports four million.

However - refineries are using about 16 million barrels a day, and exporting four million, forcing the u-s to draw additional barrels from inventory.

Seng says right now - there’s no telling when gas prices could decrease.

