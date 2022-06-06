Judge sets tentative execution date for Tulsa cop killer

TULSA, Okla. — A judge set a date for the execution of David Ware on Monday.

Ware's execution is scheduled for Aug. 10, but the date could change as Ware still has the opportunity to appeal his conviction.

A jury convicted him of First-Degree Murder in May for the death of Tulsa Police Sgt. Craig Johnson and Shooting with Intent to Kill for the injury to Officer Aurash Zarkeshan during a 2020 traffic stop. The jury recommended the death penalty for Ware which the judge agreed with in his sentencing.

He has the right to appeal the court's decision which his attorney after the trial said they would pursue.

