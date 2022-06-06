Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Rocklahoma 2022 lineup revealed

Rocklahoma 2022 poster
Rocklahoma via Facebook
The official Rocklahoma 2022 music festival lineup is now out.
Rocklahoma 2022 poster
Posted at 9:02 AM, Jun 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-06 10:02:18-04

TULSA, Okla. — Rocklahoma is coming back strong for its 15th anniversary and the official lineup for this year is out now.

Some of this year's lineup includes some of today's top rock artists including Korn, Shinedown, Five Finger Death Punch, and many more.

Rocklahoma 2022 poster
The official Rocklahoma 2022 music festival lineup is now out.

Organizers of the music festival announced last year the festival would happen over different dates instead of Memorial Day weekend. This year, Rocklahoma is continuing this idea by once again hosting the festival during Labor Day weekend.

Passes go on sale at early bird pricing on Friday, June 10 at 10 a.m. local time at Rocklahoma's website.

Payment plan options are also available, allowing purchasers to split the cost into monthly payments. Fans are encouraged to buy early for the lowest prices.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch 2 News Live 24/7