Rocklahoma 2022 lineup revealed

TULSA, Okla. — Rocklahoma is coming back strong for its 15th anniversary and the official lineup for this year is out now.

Some of this year's lineup includes some of today's top rock artists including Korn, Shinedown, Five Finger Death Punch, and many more.

Rocklahoma via Facebook The official Rocklahoma 2022 music festival lineup is now out.

Organizers of the music festival announced last year the festival would happen over different dates instead of Memorial Day weekend. This year, Rocklahoma is continuing this idea by once again hosting the festival during Labor Day weekend.

Passes go on sale at early bird pricing on Friday, June 10 at 10 a.m. local time at Rocklahoma's website.

Payment plan options are also available, allowing purchasers to split the cost into monthly payments. Fans are encouraged to buy early for the lowest prices.

