Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Stringer Nursery in Tulsa holding store-closing sale

Stringer Nursery
2 News Oklahoma
Stringer Nursery
Stringer Nursery
Posted at 5:16 PM, Jun 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-08 18:16:42-04

TULSA, Okla. — Stringer Nursery & Garden Center in east Tulsa looks to be closing its doors soon, according to a photo posted to Facebook on Wednesday.

The photo shows the longtime nursery's sign with an attached "Store Closing Sale" banner.

Its location near 41st Street and Sheridan had been listed for sale in November. The nursery has operated in Tulsa since 1957.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch 2 News Live 24/7