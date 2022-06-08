Stringer Nursery in Tulsa holding store-closing sale

TULSA, Okla. — Stringer Nursery & Garden Center in east Tulsa looks to be closing its doors soon, according to a photo posted to Facebook on Wednesday.

The photo shows the longtime nursery's sign with an attached "Store Closing Sale" banner.

Its location near 41st Street and Sheridan had been listed for sale in November. The nursery has operated in Tulsa since 1957.

