Two OKC residents arrested in Tulsa for reckless driving

TULSA, Okla — Saturday afternoon Tulsa Police had several citizens report a large group of dirt bike and ATV riders driving on city streets.

The riders were riding recklessly and blocking traffic at intersections.

TPD attempted to stop one of the riders who were part of a group of twenty-five riders.

The rider refused to stop and eluded the officer.

With the help of undercover officers and the police helicopter, TPD was able to document acts of driving into oncoming traffic and blocking intersections.

One rider wrecked his ATV and climbed on with another rider to attempt to elude the police helicopter.

The two drove the ATV into a creek causing them to flee on foot.

With the direction of the police helicopter, TPD officers were able to pursue the suspects on foot and take them both into custody.

The investigation revealed that the suspects are members of a motorcycle club from Oklahoma City.

One of the suspects told officers they came to Tulsa to cause trouble because someone told them the cops, "Don't sweat those things".

Both Jarvis Johnson and Cory Clemons were arrested for eluding and endangering others, reckless driving, and obstructing police officers.

