Package thefts are on the rise since pandemic started

TULSA, Okla. — A Midtown Tulsa neighborhood says cameras caught thieves taking packages and they quickly turned to social media to try and identify the suspects.

“A lot of times when the package is left on the porch, they have to get their face right up there…so that does help us identify these people later on,” Lt. Billy White, with Tulsa Police Department's Riverside Street Crimes unit said.

Doorbell video captured two people in what appears to be them taking packages from someone's porch. We blurred the faces because T-P-D cannot comment on the case since it's an open investigation. However, neighbors commented on Facebook saying the two people stole the packages from the front porch. In fact, they quickly took it to social media to help identify the people captured on video. Some people actually recognized them.

“People will call in and say…hey, I know who this person is and we’re able to identify them,” Lt. White said.

Lt. White said they have been tracking package thefts.

He said they noticed an uptick in cases earlier this year. White said the spike is due in part because more people are ordering online due to the pandemic and they're doing everything to bring thieves to justice.

“We partnered with Tulsa county’s D-A’s office and have had some really good luck as far as getting criminals prosecuted…larceny from a dwelling so it is a felony, so we’ve had a lot of success with getting that push through…and prosecuted…and people brought to justice for the crime they’ve committed,” White said.

He said you should stay aware of the surroundings in your neighborhood and look out for your neighbors.

White said people often file a report with the retailer to replace the stolen item, but do not file a police report. He said filing a police report helps them track down thieves and the areas they are targeting.

