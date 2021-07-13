Leonardo DiCaprio visits Outsiders House Museum

TULSA, Okla. — Stay gold, Leo, stay gold.
You might have heard a little buzz this weekend on social media that Academy Award winner Leonardo DiCaprio visited the Outsiders House Museum.
DiCaprio is currently filming Martin Scorsese's upcoming film Killers of the Flower Moon in Pawhuska. The movie is based on a book of the same name.
Trending Stories:
- Jay man builds toys for community
- DOWNLOAD the 2 Works for You app for alerts
- Celebrity restaurant closing temporarily
- FOLLOW 2 Works for You on Facebook
- US officials flag 'small' risk of neurological reaction to J&J vaccine
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --
- Download our free app for Apple, Android and Kindle devices.
- Sign up for daily newsletters emailed to you
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- Follow us on Twitter