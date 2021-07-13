Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Leonardo DiCaprio visits Outsiders House Museum

items.[0].image.alt
Danny O'Connor, via Facebook
Leonardo DiCaprio at the Outsiders Museum
Posted at 11:48 AM, Jul 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-13 13:23:57-04

TULSA, Okla. — Stay gold, Leo, stay gold.

You might have heard a little buzz this weekend on social media that Academy Award winner Leonardo DiCaprio visited the Outsiders House Museum.

DiCaprio is currently filming Martin Scorsese's upcoming film Killers of the Flower Moon in Pawhuska. The movie is based on a book of the same name.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch 2 News Live 24/7