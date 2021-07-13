Leonardo DiCaprio visits Outsiders House Museum

TULSA, Okla. — Stay gold, Leo, stay gold.

You might have heard a little buzz this weekend on social media that Academy Award winner Leonardo DiCaprio visited the Outsiders House Museum.

DiCaprio is currently filming Martin Scorsese's upcoming film Killers of the Flower Moon in Pawhuska. The movie is based on a book of the same name.

