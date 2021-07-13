Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Saharan dust plumes moves over into Texas, Oklahoma

items.[0].image.alt
KJRH
Saharan Dust Plume Model
Saharan Dust Plume Model
Posted at 9:56 AM, Jul 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-13 10:56:47-04

TULSA, Okla. — Dust is traveling all the way to the United States from the Sahara Desert in North Africa via the Trade Winds. Today, the dust is in Texas.

Our Saharan Dust Model is suggesting the dust will enter Oklahoma sometime Tuesday and linger into Wednesday. There are indications another plume of dust could move in this weekend.

You'll probably notice the sky not quite as blue during the day and more vibrant sunrises/sunsets because of the dust in the atmosphere.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch 2 News Live 24/7