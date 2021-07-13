Saharan dust plumes moves over into Texas, Oklahoma

TULSA, Okla. — Dust is traveling all the way to the United States from the Sahara Desert in North Africa via the Trade Winds. Today, the dust is in Texas.

Our Saharan Dust Model is suggesting the dust will enter Oklahoma sometime Tuesday and linger into Wednesday. There are indications another plume of dust could move in this weekend.

You'll probably notice the sky not quite as blue during the day and more vibrant sunrises/sunsets because of the dust in the atmosphere.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --