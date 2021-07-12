Multiple shootouts in Tulsa over the weekend

TULSA, Okla. — A busy 24 hours for Tulsa Police as they responded to three shootouts in a 24 hour time period.

The first was at an apartment complex near 21st and Mingo after a shoots fired call around 4 am.

Officers found several shell casings, several cars with bullet holes and a victim who had been shot.

Police later learned another man who was shot drove himself to a hospital.

Approximately 19 hours later, just after 11:30, police responded to a large crowd and 21st and Yale.

There they found a victim who had been shot ten times, as a result of a gun battle between two moving cars.

On Monday, just before 4 am, a man was shot after a shootout near 5th and Sheridan.

Police recovered a gun near the scene.

No arrest have been made in any of the shootings.

Tulsa Police is urging anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS and you can remain anonymous.

