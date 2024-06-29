Owen Park Community Center holds grand re-opening

TULSA, Okla. — The Owen Park Community Center opened its doors once again to show off all the new features.

Celebrating its grand opening with belly dancing and tours of the new facility.

Rowen Hutchins just moved to the area and went to the grand re-opening.

“I’m really excited to see how eager everybody is to be using this brand-new space. It’s really beautiful, like this gym is really nice,” said Hutchins.

After the space was closed for 10 years, Tulsa Parks started working on renovating it for the community.

Hutchins told 2 News what she’s looking forward to the most.

“I think the fitness room is really nice. I like that they have several different rooms within that people can use for their own stuff,” said Hutchins.

The Community Center features pickleball nets and an arts and crafts room for kids.

Kirk Mace with Tulsa Parks said he’s glad they're back in business.

“We’re just glad and happy that we are giving something to the community in this area,” said Mace.

Hutchins said she’s glad to the potential of community spaces.

“You don’t get to see these spaces used to their full extent, so I think it's really nice to see that they're renovating this and doing this grand reopening.”

For more information about Tulsa Parks, click here.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

