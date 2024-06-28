City of Tulsa announces improvements project for sports courts, playgrounds

TULSA, Okla. — The City of Tulsa is launching its largest effort in Tulsa Parks history to help revitalize the community playgrounds and sports courts.

The city plans to improve 98% of its sports courts and replace 29 playgrounds while adding two new playgrounds to existing locations.

The upgrades will start with 22 sports courts throughout the city, the first being McClureand Hicksparks, with the renovations continuing through 2026.

Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum is excited about the restoration project.

“Quality parks are something that benefit every Tulsan in so many ways, from health to quality of life to property values,” Mayor G.T. Bynum said. “I want to thank my fellow Tulsans for approving Improve Our Tulsa, which allows us to invest in ourselves as a community at this historic level.”

The $9.8 million in playground renovations and upgrades are funded thanks to Tulsa I and II capital improvement packages, park funds, grants and private partnerships.

Improve our Tulsa II funded the $4.8 million in sports court renovations, with the first phase costing around $900,000.

This includes 32 new pickleball courts, five basketball courts, three volleyball courts, one futsal court and one "all sports" court.

The city plans to resurface 33 existing tennis courts and 11 basketball courts.

In 2022, Tulsa Parks did a condition assessment based on "playability" at the city's 109 playgrounds at 88 parks, before prioritizing the improvements.

